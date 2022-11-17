Local govt DG, others transferred

LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Wednesday.

According to the notification, Kausar Khan, DG Local Government, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary P&SHD vice Saleha Saeed who was directed to report S&GAD. Wajid Ali Shah, under transfer as DG CPB, was posted as Special Secretary (Development & Finance) Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education vice Muhammad Usman already transferred and posted as Director Lahore Museum.

Mushtaq Ahmad, Director (Admin) EPA, was transferred and posted as FDA DG vice Abid Hussain who was directed to report S&GAD. Qaiser Naeem Azam, Deputy Secretary Communication & Works, was transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Multan vice Rizwan Nazir already transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Sheikhupura replacing M Sarmad who was directed to report S&GAD. Haq Nawaz, Deputy Secretary Higher Education, was transferred and posted as CEO Waste Management Company Multan on deputation basis vice Muhammad Farooq already transferred and posted as Addl Secy S&GAD S Punjab.