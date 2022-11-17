Local govt DG, others transferred

LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Wednesday.
According to the notification, Kausar Khan, DG Local Government, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary P&SHD vice Saleha Saeed who was directed to report S&GAD. Wajid Ali Shah, under transfer as DG CPB, was posted as Special Secretary (Development & Finance) Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education vice Muhammad Usman already transferred and posted as Director Lahore Museum.
Mushtaq Ahmad, Director (Admin) EPA, was transferred and posted as FDA DG vice Abid Hussain who was directed to report S&GAD. Qaiser Naeem Azam, Deputy Secretary Communication & Works, was transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Multan vice Rizwan Nazir already transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Sheikhupura replacing M Sarmad who was directed to report S&GAD. Haq Nawaz, Deputy Secretary Higher Education, was transferred and posted as CEO Waste Management Company Multan on deputation basis vice Muhammad Farooq already transferred and posted as Addl Secy S&GAD S Punjab.
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in which Mehwish Batool in the subject of...
LAHORE:A meeting of the steering committee of "Akal 2" and "Education Programme" was held under the aegis of...
LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman along with, the ambassador of Japan for Pakistan Mr Mitishuoro Wada...
LAHORE:A cheque distribution ceremony of Baba Guru Nanak Scholarship programme 2022-23 was held under the ETPB on...
LAHORE:A general hold-up was organised by the Lahore police along with search, sweep and combing operations in...
LAHORE:In continuation of its unique campaign to save youth from the destructive addiction of drugs and electronic...
Comments