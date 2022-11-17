15 LWMC officials dismissed on corruption charges

LAHORE:Fifteen supervisors of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) were dismissed from services here on Wednesday.

LWMC CEO Ali Annan said major steps have been taken to make the institution corruption free and as a first step 15 supervisors of different towns have been dismissed from their jobs on poor performance and corruption charges.

Officials said two zonal officers (ZO) have been transferred while two ZOs have been dismissed. Four motor vehicles inspectors and three drivers have also lost their jobs on corruption charges.

A zero tolerance policy was being followed in the case of fuel theft or damage to company assets, the LWMC said, adding a committee has been set up to monitor procurement at LWMC workshops. The committee was headed by senior Manager Vigilance Major Retd Altaf while its members included Senior Manager Finance Naveed Ahmed, Manger procurements Hasan Rana and in charge workshop Shahid Bashir.

The monitoring committee will determine the requirements of spare parts and other items to be procured in the workshops, the monitoring committee will be responsible for ensuring the quality of the spare parts procured while the monitoring committee will also ensure the purchase of the goods at reasonable rates.

According to LWMC spokesperson, the top leadership of LWMC was active in maintaining transparency in the organisation. CEO Ali Anan Qamar has also issued instructions to the officers of the operation team to ensure 100 percent attendance of workers in the field. The cleaning operation should be supervised by the officers themselves for best service delivery to the citizens.