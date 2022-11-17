 
Karachi

CITY PULSE

November 17, 2022

Siyah

The ArtKaam Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by SM Naqvi. Titled ‘Siyah: Shades of Black’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 0317-1160642 for more information.

