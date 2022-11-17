FIR of attack on anti-encroachment team registered

After the passage of two days, police on Wednesday registered a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act for Monday’s attack on an anti-encroachment team in Surjani Town that had left one revenue officer dead and five, including three cops, injured.

Police also retained some 10 suspects in connection with the case; however, they failed to arrest any of the suspects named in the FIR who included two brothers who allegedly belong to the land mafia and their five children.

A revenue official, Mukhtiarkar Aijaz Chandio, was killed and his driver wounded in a firing attack on the anti-encroachment team while four others, including three policemen, accompanying the anti-encroachment team were injured after they were attacked with stones.

The police placed multiple sections of the Pakistan Penal Code in the FIR pertaining to murder, attempted murder, interference in official work, damage to property and rioting. The case was registered on the complaint of injured Mukhtiarkar Yar Muhammad. The Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act was also placed in the FIR.

“We reached Surjani Town’s Saira Bibi Goth for an anti-encroachment action with the area police under the supervision of the assistant commissioner Manghopir. As soon as the operation started, the land mafia group attacked the government team by rioting and pelting stones. At the same time, the armed men opened fire on the team, also injuring me,” the complainant stated in the FIR.

Yar Muhammad alleged that land mafia leader Amanullah with his three sons — Bakht Sher, Bilawal and Sher Ali — and his brother Nabi Bukhsh with his two sons — Nadeem and Imtiaz — along with 40 to 45 operatives had attacked the team. Police said they had detained more than 10 suspects in raids who were being interrogated regarding the attack. Police added that all the family members nominated in the FIR were land grabbers, they hailed from Sujawal and several cases had already been registered against them at various police stations.