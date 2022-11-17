IGP opens AI-based data fusion centre at IDEAS

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday visited the ongoing International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022 at the Karachi Expo Centre, where, as the chief guest, he inaugurated the AI-based Advanced Intelligence Data Fusion Centre under the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation.

Officials said IGP Memon stopped by the display set up by the Information Technology Wing and the Special Security Unit (SSU) of the Sindh police, who have taken part in the defence exhibition for the first time ever.

The IGP said that all the stalls set up at the IDEAS 2022, and the modern items, equipment, weapons, etc. put on display are of special importance, being the focus especially for the police and other law enforcement agencies.

He said the use of modern techniques in every process of policing, especially in operational and investigational duties, modern tools, equipment and weapons have emerged as a necessity. Security DIG Maqsood Ahmed and other senior police officers also participated in the exhibition.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Memon said the Sindh police have formed a technical committee that is responsible for selecting the best weapons to be exhibited. He said that there are many things that they think they should buy because they are the need of the hour to make the police aware of the modern requirements, so they are compiling a list of the weapons they need.

Replying to a query, the IGP said the SSU is their pride, and they have also set up a stall. “The purpose of setting up our stall for the first time is to show what services we’re providing.” He said that when people work together with the police, the feeling of security grows. The public should be aware that the police are using technology and moving towards innovative solutions, he added. He also said that IDEAS is a recurring event, and at every event the Sindh police perform security duties. “This is a national level activity that we consider as our duty.”