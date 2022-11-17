Details of public libraries sought from LG and culture departments

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed the secretaries of the local government and culture departments to submit complete details of public libraries, including the budget allocated for them by the municipal corporations, town committees and provincial government.

Hearing a case about educational reforms in the province, a single SHC bench headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar said the court has issued several directions to the culture secretary to set up digital and computer libraries, but the compliance report is yet to be submitted.

The court directed the culture secretary to compile details of the libraries across the province in terms of the provision of digital facilities in the shape of computers, with uninterrupted Wi-Fi connection accessible to students, and the funds allocated to them. The court also ordered the libraries director general’s presence in the next hearing.

8,000 vacancies

The bench said that it has also come on record that there are some 8,000 vacancies in educational faculties. The bench directed the schools secretary to submit all the requisition with syllabus to the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

The court also ordered the SPSC to ensure completing the process of written examinations and interviews within three months, with the submission of a compliance report, by adopting the same mechanism as provided in the lecturers’ examinations.

The bench directed the schools secretary to submit complete details of new higher secondary schools in terms of the approval of the schedule of new expenditure (SNE) by the finance department. The bench also directed the finance secretary to appear in court with complete details of the SNE approved and submitted by the school department.

The court was informed that the new members of the SPSC will be notified by the end of November, and accordingly, they will conduct interviews of lecturers within the spirit of the court’s orders in coordination with the colleges department and IBA experts.

The bench said that it is expected that the new members of the commission would ensure that every recruitment in the education department is processed within the spirit of the consent orders passed by the court.

The SHC had directed the finance and education departments to ensure the establishment of e-libraries in every district of Sindh in the upcoming budget on the pattern similar to that of Punjab’s. The court also took exception to a major portion of funds allocated for libraries in Sindh being unused.