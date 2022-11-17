Political stability a must for economic stability, says President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi has said he has been trying to bring the political and relevant stakeholders to a single table to discuss, deliberate and negotiate for achieving consensus on major issues to normalise the political situation which was pivotal for the economic and financial stability of the country.

This he stated while talking to Karachi-based journalists at the Governor House on Wednesday. Expressing his views, Dr Alvi said an important appointment falling in the month of November should pass exactly as envisaged under the relevant provision of the Constitution and relevant laws. However, in his opinion, the subject appointment may be made in consultation with the relevant stakeholders.

He said the use and adoption of agreed-upon technology in the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections might be deliberated upon by the relevant forums to avoid perpetual allegations of rigging after every election.

President Alvi hoped that with the continuity of the democratic process, important things would eventually fall into one place. He said he was a humble man and was of the view that only history would determine his performance as president. He said the ultimate objectives of leaders and visionaries were the development of the country and the progress of the people.

Alvi said social media had enhanced and amplified the people’s reach and provided a means to communicate with millions of people without incurring substantial costs.

He said social media platforms such as Twitter, WhatsApp, TikTok and Facebook had created their own separate niches and space. “We should endeavour to understand their full dynamics, influence, efficacy and effectiveness and embrace their positive aspects and learn to avoid and limit their negative fallouts like fake news, disinformation, and hearsay.”

He said the people should strengthen their resilience while reacting to everything that is injected into the media and only those things that may be taken into proper consideration which are authentic, verifiable, and evidence-based to avoid confrontation and remain focused on the political and economic well-being of the country.

The president said that as compared to our neighbours, our nation successfully emerged out of the Covid-19 pandemic and was able to save lives and livelihoods of the people through education and communication. He added that the country also faced a shortage of essential commodities and high inflation due to the Russia-Ukraine war and recently faced catastrophic floods. “We need to resolve our issues and waste no time to put the country on the speedy path of progress and prosperity.”

In reply to another question, President Alvi said he had proposed a high-level advisory body to provide leadership in Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing so that a definite direction was provided to the relevant institutions and departments for moving forward which, he said, took a backstage due to political developments.

He said that in his opinion such developmental projects and initiatives should continue to remain in limelight. He remarked that the right decisions made at the right time, quality decision-making, intellect and knowledge, trained and capable human resources and persistent efforts in the right directions, just and fair application of laws in all situations and on all persons in its true spirit, intent, and purpose would help in accelerated development and prosperity of the country.

Replying to another question, he said the country should take immediate and concrete steps to realise the full potential of the Gwadar port and other related projects, speed up our work processes and systems to attract and retain foreign investors in large numbers and fully exploit opportunities available to Pakistan in the trade and business sectors for making fast track progress and development.

In reply to another question, the president said that within the confines of the Constitution, he wrote a letter to the prime minister, the executive head of the government, in response to the letter he had received from the late journalist Arshad Sharif for necessary action as per the law.