Old and forgotten

I would like to draw attention to the plight of government pensioners who have been retired for 25 years or more. The salaries at that time were quite low and consequently, the pensions were meagre. Now, every time there is an increase in pension announced by the government, both old and new pensioners get the same percentage increase, which is quite unfair. As per the last increase, of 10 per cent, pensioners who have been retired for 25 years or more got an increase of rupees four to seven thousand. Meanwhile, the recently retired would have gotten an increase of two to seven times that amount.

Therefore, I request that the government address the genuine grievances of old pensioners. These senior citizens, who gave their youth and middle age, the most valuable part of their life, to the country are being crushed by inflation. They are struggling to survive and no one in power seems to care.

Sqn Ldr(r) Tarique M Malak

Rawalpindi