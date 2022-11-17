 
Newspost

Missing in action

November 17, 2022

The city of Turbat has a huge drug addiction problem, and the addicts are mostly young people. Drugs are easily obtainable and the locations of the drug-spots are an open secret.

However, the authorities are still not taking any action. Many young people and their families are suffering greatly because of this apathy. I request the federal government to take notice of this issue and eradicate the problem.

Abdul Sattar

Kolwah

