Thursday November 17, 2022
Schooling teachers

November 17, 2022

This refers to the letter 'Teacher training’ (November 16, 2022) by Maria Yaseen. The letter highlights the lack of training for teachers in our education system.

Without proper training, teachers are unequipped to properly instruct their students, leaving them unable to fulfil their responsibility. Every teacher should be trained before he or she sets foot in a classroom.

Sattar Samad

Turbat

