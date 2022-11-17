Youth suicides

According to news reports on the high rates of suicide in Gilgit-Baltistan, most of the suicides in the region involve young people. The reports underlined inter-generational communication gaps, lack of employment opportunities and academic pressure as some of the leading causes.
The police, health and education departments must be more proactive in engaging with vulnerable youth. There needs to be a suicide prevention campaign involving youth councillors and a suicide help-line.
Shameem Khuda Bakhsh
Turbat
I would like to draw attention to the plight of government pensioners who have been retired for 25 years or more. The...
The city of Turbat has a huge drug addiction problem, and the addicts are mostly young people. Drugs are easily...
The purchase and sale of arms with fake licences is quite common in Karachi, where it is not unusual for large caches...
This refers to the letter 'Teacher training’ by Maria Yaseen. The letter highlights the lack of training for...
I have been living in Block 8, Gulistan-e-Johar for over three years. Currently, in our area, there is no electricity,...
I would like to draw attention to how pathetic our educational institutions are becoming and how poorly they treat...
Comments