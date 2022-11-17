 
Thursday November 17, 2022
Youth suicides

November 17, 2022

According to news reports on the high rates of suicide in Gilgit-Baltistan, most of the suicides in the region involve young people. The reports underlined inter-generational communication gaps, lack of employment opportunities and academic pressure as some of the leading causes.

The police, health and education departments must be more proactive in engaging with vulnerable youth. There needs to be a suicide prevention campaign involving youth councillors and a suicide help-line.

Shameem Khuda Bakhsh

Turbat

