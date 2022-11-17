 
Thursday November 17, 2022
In the dark

November 17, 2022

I have been living in Block 8, Gulistan-e-Johar for over three years. Currently, in our area, there is no electricity, even though new cables and other equipment have been recently installed. How long do the concerned authorities expect us to remain in the dark?

Javeria Khan

Karachi

