Darwinian schools

I would like to draw attention to how pathetic our educational institutions are becoming and how poorly they treat their students. Many teachers are only focused on grades and never miss a chance to belittle and humiliate struggling students. Not only does this mean many children never realize their true potential, but that all children do not learn anything beyond grade-grubbing. There is no focus on morals, values and what we owe one another. This one-dimensional approach leads to many students becoming aloof and depressed, some even turn to drug abuse or attempt suicide. It is a Darwinian world where only the bright survive, while those who need more help are weeded out.
Furthermore, the fees of these schools are rising at such a pace that even the middle-class is beginning to wonder how they will afford sending their children to school. There is a total disconnect between the value many of our schools provide and the value they charge. I request the Punjab government to take notice of these issues and begin a wholesale reform of the education sector.
Dur-e-Shahwar
Lahore
