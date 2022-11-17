Loose tongue

This refers to the letter 'Cringey politics' by Shakir H Shamim (November 16, 2022).The writer has rightly diagnosed the real problem with Imran Khan: his immaturity. He has degraded the prestige of the prime minister’s office by using foul language against his detractors, who, unhelpfully, pay him in the same coin to settle the score.

He often speaks impulsively and later claims that his statements were taken out of context. One wonders how he feels now that the courts, FIA and police are making him answer for some of the things he has said over the years.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad