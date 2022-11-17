 
Relief at last

November 17, 2022

Nepra has announced Rs5.12 per unit reduction for KE consumers. This news comes as a great relief for the people of Karachi, particularly the poor and middle-class.

The government should keep up the good work and bring down the inflated prices of essential food items to an affordable level.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

