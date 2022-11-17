 
Thursday November 17, 2022
Speeding kills

November 17, 2022

Speeding is illegal and a great danger to the speeder and other motorists. Nevertheless, the traffic police in Balochistan remain largely indifferent to this issue. This apathy has led to many deadly accidents.

Therefore, I request the provincial government to pass stricter punishments for speeding and to ensure the strict implementation of traffic rules by the traffic police.

Bahram Khalid

Kech

