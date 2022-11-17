Speeding kills

Speeding is illegal and a great danger to the speeder and other motorists. Nevertheless, the traffic police in Balochistan remain largely indifferent to this issue. This apathy has led to many deadly accidents.
Therefore, I request the provincial government to pass stricter punishments for speeding and to ensure the strict implementation of traffic rules by the traffic police.
Bahram Khalid
Kech
