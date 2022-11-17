Stop child labour

According to Unicef estimates, there are around 3.3 million child labourers in Pakistan. Poverty and lack of access to education are the main drivers of this problem. Many of these children are working dangerous jobs that involve hard labour and are easy targets for criminals as they are out unsupervised for long hours.

It is important to remember that these children are entitled to the same rights and opportunities as those from wealthier backgrounds, the government must ensure that every child can go to school and that no child has to take up hard labour in order to feed his or her family.

Bakhtawar Peer Jan

Karachi