Life under the Taliban

Afghan women are facing more and more restrictions as the Taliban tighten their hold on a country which seems to be spiraling towards disaster. This comes right after Taliban leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada recently introduced a set of strict punishments for certain crimes, per the Taliban in keeping with religious injunctions. The Taliban have reacted to protests by women in Afghanistan by clamping down further on their rights, including setting up squads to check if girls have reached puberty, and if they have to expel them from schools. About a week ago, women were banned from entering parks or fairs by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue; the Taliban had already banned the Ministry for Women’s Affairs. These are just the latest in a series of steps intended to keep women away from education, work, and even ordinary life. There are reports of women who tried to enter parks with their children or family members being stopped and having to retreat to nearby restaurants to watch their children play in these public areas. The Taliban spokesperson had said that, since women don’t cover their faces in the park, they have been banned from entering them. Quite obviously, the Taliban wish for women to disappear from public life altogether. There have already been instructions and laws made to prevent women from traveling without a male relative and families have been questioned by the morality police about their relationships with each other while out on trips to markets, or other places.

In the schools they can attend, women report more and more harassment, with 60 young students recently expelled from the Kabul University, which some of them say is retaliation for the protest staged by students against the bombing which killed 53 students in September at the same university. There are also other attempts at resistance by Afghan women and these have not gone down well with the Taliban groups which patrol morality. To increase these groups, the Taliban have roped in not only their own fighters, but also shopkeepers, schoolteachers, women members of hardline madrassahs and others who do not wish to resist the Taliban in any way.

Afghan women, like their Iranian counterparts, are fighting back through social media and by trying to make their voices heard outside Afghanistan. The question is how successful they will be and whether the world will listen to the plight of a vulnerable community in a country which appears to have been forgotten and thrown back into the Dark Ages without anyone taking note of what is happening. Organizations such as the New York based Human Rights Watch and the UN also point out that abuses against women are a sign of wider human rights atrocities and discrimination. The Taliban cannot just wish all women away like this. A whole gender cannot be erased from public life and while Afghan people dream for a better world, at least the near future appears bleak for most of them.