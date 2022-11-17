Gold extends gains

KARACHI: Gold continued an upward trend with an increase of Rs1,850 per tola on Wednesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs158,850 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs1,586 to Rs136,188.
In the international market, gold rates increased by $7 to $1,782 per ounce.
Silver rates rose by Rs10 to Rs1,690 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs8.5 to Rs1,465.97.
