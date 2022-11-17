T-bill yields edge lower

KARACHI: Yields on market treasury bills inched down on Wednesday and the central bank is expected to keep the interest rates steady at its policy review due this month.

The government raised Rs757 billion through the auction of T-bills, which is higher than the pre-auction target of Rs650 billion.

The cut-off yield on the three-year T-bill remained unchanged at 15.7100 percent. The yield on the six-month paper edged lower by 1 basis points (bps) to 15.7298 percent. The cut-off yield on the 12-month paper also slightly fell by 4 bps to 15.6990 percent.

The consumer price index inflation (CPI) rose 26.6 percent in October from a year earlier mainly due to higher than expected perishable food prices and higher core inflation.

The electricity price adjustments have largely been made; petroleum prices are stable, while the gas price increase has not been announced yet. Thus inflationary pressures would reduce in the near term, which coupled with a high base effect, would bring down November inflation to 22.8 percent, according to analysts.

However, for the November policy meeting, many analysts do not see a rate cut. The State Bank of Pakistan would take into account rising core inflation and negative real rates, even on core. The IMF and the World Bank are also pushing for tight monetary policy.

The SBP will announce its monetary policy decision on November 25. The SBP kept the interest rates unchanged at 15 percent in October.