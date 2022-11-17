Flood-induced agricultural losses in Sindh balloon to Rs700bn

KARACHI: Sindh’s agriculture has suffered losses of around Rs700 billion due to crop damage and livestock deaths, while wheat could not be sown on around 30 percent of the land, growers said.

In an interview with The News, Mehmood Nawaz Shah, senior vice president of Sindh Abadgar Board (SAB), said the agriculture sector provided direct employment to 38 percent of the population, while its indirect impacts were even higher in terms of job creation.

“When 2022 floods arrived, cotton and paddy were in the fields at a mature level,” he said. “Farmers had already spent around 70 to 80 percent on these crops. Cotton picking had started in some areas in lower Sindh, while it was ready for picking in upper Sindh.”

During the rain, around 70-80 percent cotton crop was damaged. Date palm trees of Khairpur were also affected, as they were going through the harvest period.

Major losses were recorded by date palm plantations, and cotton and paddy crops. Around 10-15 percent of the sugarcane crop was lost, while onions, cauliflower and other vegetables were also affected.

The livestock sector suffered heavy losses. This sector constitutes more than 50 percent of the agriculture sector. More than 500,000 animals were affected by the floods. Besides, houses, storages and livestock shelters were fully or partially damaged.

Shah said that the widespread rains not only inflicted heavy losses on the rural economy, but the impacts were also being felt by the urban economy, as well as exports. Cotton ginning factories and export would be affected. Moreover, cotton import would now take up more of the already depleting foreign exchange.

“We are afraid if Rabi or winter sowing does not happen, losses would have major impacts on the economy of the country,” he added.

The government said that it would sow wheat over the same land as last year. However, “We think 30 to 40 percent area cannot be sown. If wheat is sown late in some areas, there will be an impact on the yield,” the SVP said.

Since the fields were still inundated, Rabi’s major crop wheat would be affected, apart from oil seeds like mustard and sunflower. “Not only water needs to dry up from the fields; at least another 10-15 days are required so that ploughing is possible in that land,” he added.

Shah said that things were being confused with big numbers. What was clear is that extreme events have increased.

Floodwaters from the north, passed through Sindh as it was the southernmost province. “We are in the tail of the freshwater,” he said.

Previously, when the Indus River flowed freely, and barrages were not built, water used to get distributed in the widespread ponds and lakes in the province. “People used that water to cultivate their lands.”

The drainage and water systems of the British were neither maintained nor strengthened. When water arrives in high quantities, it has negative risks as well, which need to be mitigated.

Shah suggested that “existing water systems or waterways be freed.” Besides, Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) be strengthened and augmented. “Federal government and then the provincial government tried to implement Right Bank Outfall Drain (RBOD), which still needs to be completed despite a spending of more than Rs30 billion.”

He suggested that there was a need to focus on water, its usage and storage.

Shah said that not only rain has increased, the temperature has also increased. There is a need to increase research and development of such seeds, which were temperature resistant, and could survive under such circumstances.

He said that seeds, developed in biotechnology, were imported for human and animal consumption like soybean, but they were not produced here.

The SAB official said that the government did not have any plan for Rabi and the next Kharif seasons. “Rains and flooding happened in August. We have been demanding the government to respond to the flooding and come up with a six-month agriculture plan,” he added.

Speaking of expensive inputs, Shah said that if the government wanted to support the people, it needed to come up with a comprehensive Rabi and Kharif plan. “We are in mid-November, but there is no government plan in sight for mitigating the losses,” he lamented.

The government has said that it would distribute 1.2 million bags of wheat among farmers in the flooded areas, but there was no concrete layout given for it.

“When water dries up, Rabi season will end. Until there is any long-term plan and government invests in agriculture, it will be difficult to come out of the situation,” the senior VP said.