IFC starts VC platform to fund tech startups

The World Bank Group’s private-sector arm said it will invest $225 million in a venture-capital program to fund technology startups in Africa and the Middle East, Bloomberg newswire reported.

The International Finance Corp. will also invest in companies in Pakistan and Central Asia, it said in a statement. It will make “equity or equity-like investments,” according to the statement.

From Africa to emerging Asia, the spread of mobile phones and a young, internet-savvy population means demand for digital services are expanding fast.

The continent’s financial services revenue is expected to increase to $230 billion by 2025, according to McKinsey & Co.

While African startups continue to lure investors, the global economic slowdown has stymied

financing for the industry in other parts of the

world.

“IFC’s venture capital platform will help tech companies and entrepreneurs expand during a time of capital shortage, creating scalable investment opportunities,” IFC Managing Director Makhtar Diop said in a statement.

Investing in digital startups will help the economies of the region, the IFC said.

Africa, Middle East, Central Asia, and Pakistan received less than 2% of $643 billion of global venture capital funding in 2021.

Here’s the growth potential, according to the IFC.

The platform will be backed by a further $50 million from the Blended Finance Facility from the International Development Association.

The IFC will also mobilize capital from other development institutions and the private sector to support entrepreneurs and tech companies in those countries, it said.