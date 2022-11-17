Stocks close higher as third-tier scrips led volumes

Stocks closed higher following a range-bound session on Wednesday amid investor interest in mixed stocks, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share index went up 0.44 percent or 186.90 points to close at 42,983.75 points against 42,796.85 points recorded in the last session.

Intraday high was 43,098.94 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 42,729.35 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks showed recovery led by energy and oil sector scrips on strong valuations.”

Narrowing of the current account deficit to $700 million for October 2022 also played a catalytic role in the bullish close, he said.

However, midsession pressure remained on rupee instability, and dollar bonds record surging CDS yields near 75 percent depicting likely default.

KSE-30 index also increased by 108.16 points or 0.69 percent to 15,816.74 points compared with 15,708.58 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares decreased by 2 million to 186.709 million shares from 188.664 million shares previously. The trading value dropped to Rs6.663 billion from Rs7.411 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.868 trillion from Rs6.861 trillion. Out of 362 companies active in the session, 156 closed in green, 181 in red and 25 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said that the KSE-100 initially opened in a green zone but succumbed to selling pressure as Pakistan CDS further increased to 75.50 percent.

This development put some weight on market sentiments which directed the index towards an intraday low of 42,729 (-68 points; down 0.15 percent).

“At the aforesaid level, buying interest kicked in which supported the market to make an intraday high at 43,098 (+300 points; up 0.70 percent) before eventually settling at 42,984 (+187 points; up 0.44 percent) for the day,” he said.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Faisal Spinning, up Rs25.57 to close at Rs366.57/share, followed by Al-Abbas Sugar, up Rs20 to close at Rs345/share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Allawasaya Tex, down Rs197.20 to end at Rs2,432.18/share, followed by Sapphire Fiber, down Rs87 to end at Rs1,073/share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd, in its post-session analysis report, said another range-bound session was witnessed at the PSX on Wednesday due to lacklustre activity.

“The index traded in a range throughout the day as the market swung in both directions due to a lack of investor engagement,” it reported. “Mainboard volumes considerably reduced, while third-tier companies continued to lead in terms of volumes.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included fertiliser (+134.3 points), technology & communication (+97.7 points), inv banks / inv cos / securities cos (+24.0 points), power generation and distribution (+21.3 points), and chemical (+7.4 points).

Unity Foods Ltd remained the volume leader with 19.422 million shares. Its scrip decreased by 56 paisa to close at Rs18.36/share. It was followed by Hascol Petrol with 16.148 million shares that closed higher by 25 paisa to stand at Rs8.04/share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included TRG Pak Ltd, Sui South Gas, JS Bank Ltd, TPL Properties, WorldCall Telecom, Bankislami Pak, Lotte Chemical and Jah Sidd Co.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 55.607 million shares from 71.291 million shares previously.