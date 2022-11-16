Nurses rally against LRH administration

PESHAWAR: The nurses from the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) on Tuesday staged a rally to protest the sacking of colleagues and deductions from their salaries.

The protesting nurses, most of them women, first staged a sit-in outside the LRH Administration Block and then marched to the Peshawar Press Club to register their anger.

They were carrying placards inscribed with slogans against the LRH administration and their demands.

The protesters passed through various roads. They gathered for a brief time at Sher Shah Suri Road next to the Governor’s House.

Later, the nurses reached the Press Club where the rally turned into a protest meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Young Nurses Association President Fazle Moula said the nurses were protesting as their rights were being violated. He came down hard on the LRH administration after accusing it of taking steps that had affected the nurses.

“Deductions have been made from the remunerations of the nurses and even some of our colleagues were sacked for opposing this injustice,” added the nurses’ body office-bearer.

Fazle Moula said thousands of nurses serving in other health facilities of KP stood by their colleagues at the LRH in the struggle for their rights.

He said the nurses' protest would continue till what he said was there was an end to the unjust measures being taken by the LRH administration and the reinstatement of nurses who were dismissed for raising their voices against this injustice.