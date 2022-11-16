US officials offer to preserve KP cultural heritage

PESHAWAR: United States officials on Tuesday offered assistance to the KP government in preserving the cultural heritage of the province and digitizing the Peshawar Museum.

The offer was made as the American Consulate General and other officials had a detailed discussion on regional

sports and culture and the welfare of artistes in the province along with the protection of archaeological, heritage sites and other matters with the KP Minister for Culture Shaukat Yousafzai government and other officials, said a handout.

The American Consulate General Panfilo Marquez, William Ostic, Minister, Council Public Affairs, and Monica Davis, Public Affairs Officer, attended the meeting.

The US officials told the minister that they would organize regional sports and musical events and provide financial support for artistes and Fulbright Scholarships in the province.

They reiterated their support for arranging cultural activities for the youth.

The officials asked the KP government to priortise the projects for financial support and assistance.

Shaukat Yousafzai said the entertainment activities in this region had been affected due to terrorism adding artists had either gone abroad or left their professions.