Session on gender, climate change held

Islamabad: Department of Anthropology and Centre of Gender Studies, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), in collaboration with NGO Rozan conducted an interactive one-day session on ‘Self-awareness,

gender, masculinities and

climate change.’

It intended at creating awareness about gender and climate change issues prevalent in rural and urban areas of Pakistan.

The Rozan team consisting of Sarah Sheikh, Abida Gul and Nisar Wali Shah conducted the session and discussed issues involved.

In this regard, the significance of self-awareness in making and leading a peaceful and non-violent household and society was discussed. Special emphasis was made on the implications of hegemonic traits of masculinity on the society.

Moreover, the session also brought to the forth the linkage of hegemonic masculinities in triggering contemporary crises of climate change worldwide. The impact of global changes in climate and global warming have penetrated in Pakistan to an uncontrollable level as it can be seen with recent floods, resulting rising food and water insecurity.

This event aimed to raise awareness about the role of all genders in abating climate change since the impact of climate change is different on all genders.

It was stressed that women and children are disproportionately affected by climate change effects due to poor access and control over resources. The situation demands affirmative steps to enhance their participation in planning and decision-making processes. Further, it was ascertained that the youth have a critical role in mitigating the negative effects of climate change. Through education, and with the use of science or technology, young people can use their skills to accelerate climate actions as they are agents of change, entrepreneurship and innovation, the discussants concluded.

Dr Inam Leghari, chairperson of Department of Anthropology. thanked Rozan for conducting the interactive session in the end.