PM tests positive for Covid-19 third time

By Muhammad Anis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has been tested positive for coronavirus.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on her twitter said the prime minister was unwell for the last two weeks. “Following consultation with doctors, Prime Minister’s Corona tests were conducted,” she said.

Shehbaz Sharif who also survived cancer, previously was tested positive for coronavirus in June 2020 and January 2022.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi and former president and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Asif Ali Zardari have prayed for the quick recovery of the Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif.