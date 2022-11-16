Three national shooting events in December

KARACHI: Three national shooting events have been planned by National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) in December.

According to details, the association is to organise Inter-Service Shooting Championship, National Airgun Championship, and National Shotgun Championship next month.

“The events will be held in Karachi at PN Shooting Range Karsaz,” said Secretary NRAP Razi Ahmed while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that the shotgun championship is awaiting a few approvals but it is likely to be held at the end of next month.

“The construction of new firing ranges at the PN Shooting has been done. Now, machines are to be installed soon,” said Razi.

Besides, he added, NRAP would send shooters for participation in international events next year in the hopes of getting more quota places for Paris 2024.

Razi said that the Executive Vice President of NRAP Javaid Lodhi would participate in the General Assembly of International Shooting Sport Federation in Egypt later this month.

“He will request the general assembly to allocate more quota places and events to Asian region due to its exceptional performance,” said Razi.

He added that Asian shooters have shown far better performance than the Europeans and deserve more quota places and international events in the region.