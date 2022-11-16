Northern in control against Sindh

LAHORE: Umar Amin and Qasim Akram hit hundreds for Northern and Central Punjab, respectively, on day two of their ninth round matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy being played in Karachi and Lahore. There was once again no play in Abbottabad in the tie between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab due to overnight rain and a wet outfield.

At the National Bank Cricket Arena (National Stadium, Karachi), table-toppers Northern resumed their first innings at 350 for one and declared at 605 for eight against Sindh. Umar scored 140 off 198 balls (11 fours, two sixes) to spearhead his side’s batting performance following first day centuries by openers Hasan Raza and Mohammad Huraira. Faizan Riaz contributed 47 and Umar Waheed scored 35. Northern called-off their innings after 154.5 overs batting.