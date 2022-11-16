Northern in control against Sindh

LAHORE: Umar Amin and Qasim Akram hit hundreds for Northern and Central Punjab, respectively, on day two of their ninth round matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy being played in Karachi and Lahore. There was once again no play in Abbottabad in the tie between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab due to overnight rain and a wet outfield.
At the National Bank Cricket Arena (National Stadium, Karachi), table-toppers Northern resumed their first innings at 350 for one and declared at 605 for eight against Sindh. Umar scored 140 off 198 balls (11 fours, two sixes) to spearhead his side’s batting performance following first day centuries by openers Hasan Raza and Mohammad Huraira. Faizan Riaz contributed 47 and Umar Waheed scored 35. Northern called-off their innings after 154.5 overs batting.
KARACHI: Three national shooting events have been planned by National Rifle Association of Pakistan in...
LISBON: Cristiano Ronaldo is “always happy” when playing for Portugal and his problems at Manchester United will...
LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United’s owners the Glazer family “don’t care” about how successful...
SYDNEY: Former world number one Novak Djokovic will be granted a visa to play in the 2023 Australian Open, local media...
DUBAI: World number one Rory McIlroy said Greg Norman will have to go if there is any chance of the PGA Tour and LIV...
KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team’s training camp started here at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey stadium on Tuesday.The...
Comments