Mexico’s Ochoa, Guardado called up for fifth World Cup

MEXICO CITY: Mexico coach Gerardo Martino named his final squad for Qatar on Monday with veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and midfielder Andres Guardado heading to their fifth World Cup.
Guardado, 36, who plays for Spain’s Real Betis, was one of nine Europe-based players called up by Martino, who hopes to take Mexico to their first World Cup quarter-final in more than three decades.
Ochoa, 37, is the Mexican national team’s most capped goalkeeper and won plaudits in the 2014 World Cup for almost single-handedly holding Brazil at bay to help his side earn a 0-0 draw.
As expected, winger Jesus Corona was ruled out due to injury after suffering a broken leg and a torn ankle ligament in training with his club Sevilla.
Veteran striker Javier Hernandez of the Los Angeles Galaxy was left out having played in the last three World Cups.
KARACHI: Three national shooting events have been planned by National Rifle Association of Pakistan in...
LAHORE: Umar Amin and Qasim Akram hit hundreds for Northern and Central Punjab, respectively, on day two of their...
LISBON: Cristiano Ronaldo is “always happy” when playing for Portugal and his problems at Manchester United will...
LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United’s owners the Glazer family “don’t care” about how successful...
SYDNEY: Former world number one Novak Djokovic will be granted a visa to play in the 2023 Australian Open, local media...
DUBAI: World number one Rory McIlroy said Greg Norman will have to go if there is any chance of the PGA Tour and LIV...
Comments