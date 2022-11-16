PSB gives go-ahead for election commission formation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Governing Board has given the go-ahead to the formation of Election Commission to conduct elections of around 22 federations.

The PSB Board met under Minister of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur Rehman Mazari to take up important matters of Pakistan sports.

“We have given the go-ahead to the formation of the Election Commission. That was necessary following a recent order from the High Court that directed the PSB to have its own set up to conduct federations elections,” Ehsanur Rehman Mazari said while talking to 'The News'. “Following the approval of the Election Commission, the names of members and head of the Election Commission will be announced within a month. Elections of around 22 federations are due which will be conducted by the Election Commission following the announcement of members,” he added.

No decision, however, was taken on the new sports policy as some newly-appointed Board members opposed any hasty decision in this regard. “Farhatullah Babar and some other members wanted to go through the policy document before giving their point of view. The decision has been deferred for the time being. The sports policy will be reconsidered in the next meeting before it is forwarded to the cabinet for approval.”

The IPC Minister on the question of the establishment of a dispute resolution commission said that the federations would be asked to strengthen their disciplinary and selection criteria. “Federations will be asked to ensure their selection creteria is on merit where all the deserving athletes should get opportunity to play for the country,” he said.

The matter of formation of the National Anti-doping Authority was also discussed in detail during the Governing Board meeting. “We are in touch with the international body (WADA) on the formation of the National Anti-doping Authority. WADA has given us the go ahead to form such an authority. We are in the process of selecting the most suitable personality for the job which indeed is a specialist job.”

Meanwhile, the Acting Director General Ibrar Ahmad has been given all the financial powers till the appointment of new DG PSB. “We have already advertised the post for the DG PSB’s appointment. Most suitable candidate for the job would be selected in due course.”

On the question of the NA Committee’s recent finding which called for an inquiry against the former DG, the IPC Minister said that he was removed due to incompetency.

“We gave the former DG many opportunities to complete pending matters which surprisingly remained incomplete even after five months. We had no option but to remove him from the post. Now we are in the process of appointing a new DG after fulfilling the required criteria.”