Two Egyptian girls found dead at Syria´s Al-Hol camp

QAMISHLI, Syria: Syria´s Kurdish authorities have recovered the bodies of two Egyptian girls dumped in sewage at the notorious Al-Hol detention camp, local security personnel said on Tuesday.

“The bodies of two Egyptian girls were found in the sewage waters” at Al-Hol a day earlier, a Kurdish security source told AFP, requesting anonymity.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has a wide network of sources inside Syria, said the girls had been killed with a sharp object, adding that Kurdish security forces had transferred their bodies to a hospital for investigation.