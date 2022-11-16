Three lightly hurt in fire at Baghdad airport

BAGHDAD: Three people were lightly hurt on Tuesday when a brief fire broke out at Baghdad´s international airport, an Iraqi official said, adding that flights were unaffected.
Videos on social media showed flames reaching the ceiling near check-in counters at one of the terminals, with the hall engulfed in smoke.
“The fire lasted several minutes and three people were treated for light respiratory difficulty,” the civil defence official told AFP, requesting anonymity.
“The fire did not affect air traffic,” the same source added, without identifying the cause of the blaze.
State news agency INA said the fire broke out “at a refreshments area in the departure hall”. Conflict, neglect and endemic corruption have left oil-rich Iraq´s infrastructure in disrepair.
