Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide

PARIS: Sperm count among men worldwide is falling at an accelerated rate after halving over the last 40 years, a large new study said on Tuesday, calling for action to stop the decline.

The study, led by Israeli epidemiologist Hagai Levine, updates 2017 research which had come under scrutiny for only including North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

The new study includes data from more than 57,000 men collected over 223 studies across 53 countries, making it the largest meta-analysis ever conducted on the subject.

With the additional new countries, it confirmed the 2017 finding that sperm counts have halved over the last four decades.

Between 1973 to 2018, the concentration of sperm in men not known to be infertile fell by more than 51 percent, from 101.2 million to 49 million sperm per millimetre of semen, the new study found.