Jirga rejects CM’s proposed visit to Bajaur

KHAR: The jirga of elders on Tuesday labelled Chief Minister Mahmood Khan as anti-Fata and anti-tribespeople and rejected his proposed visit to Bajaur tribal district.

Speaking at a press conference, the jirga of elders of Tukhani and Uthmankhel tribes, including Maulana Abdur Rashid, Tehsil Chairman Said Badshah, Qari Abdul Majid of Jamaat-e-Islami, Nisar Baz of Awami National Party, Shahabuddin Shahab of Pakistan People’s Party, Gul Karim Khan Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Malik Bahadur Shah of Ittehad-e-Malikanan and others said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had deprived Bajaur of development.

They alleged that the CM had diverted uplift funds of Bajaur district to his home district Swat and also recruited Swatis on 481 posts in their district.

“The KP CM is coming for his political campaign and has nothing to do with development and prosperity of Bajaur,” the elders said, adding that the province had gone bankrupt and the CM had no powers.

They said that CM Mahmood Khan had announced several uplift projects for Bajaur during his previous visits but that proved an eye-wash as not even a single scheme was implemented.

The elders said that he was now coming to Bajaur for his political campaign and to blame state institutions for the failure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Meanwhile, the contractors have asked the chief minister to release development funds to complete the projects in Bajaur.

The contractors made the demand at a press conference held here.

The contractors, including Engr Muhammad Safdar, Gul Karim Khan and others said that thousands of labourers and other skilled workers had rendered jobless due to halting of work on various schemes in the district.