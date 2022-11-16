‘Govt ensuring flour supply at official rate’

NOWSHERA: To implement the directives of KhyberPakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Atif Khan and secretary food, the officials on Tuesday asked the owners of the flourmills to ensure the provision of the flour and other food items to the people at the official rate.

Speaking at a meeting with the owners of the flourmills in the Nowshera, District Food Controller Sher Fayyaz Khan said that strict action would be taken against the hoarders and profiteers.

The official also checked the official record of the provision of the wheat supply to the flourmills. He also checked the sample of the flour from various flourmills.