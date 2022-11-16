Coordination urged to check crimes, maintain law and order

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Range Muhammad Saleem Marwat on Tuesday underlined the need for promoting public-friendly policing by ensuring close coordination with citizens to check crimes and maintain law and order effectively.

He said the atmosphere of trust between the police and the people could be improved by maintaining a close liaison.

“The main responsibility of the police force is to maintain law and order. Every police officer has to fulfill his responsibility and treat people with respect,” the RPO said while addressing a darbar at the police lines here.

A large number of police jawans, senior police officers including District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib, SP Investigation Shabbir Khan, SP Investigation Tank Yasir Aman, SHOs of Dera Range including SDPOs and in-charges of various departments attended the forum.

He also appreciated the services of jawans and martyrs of police who laid down their lives to protect the motherland.

The cops highlighted various problems relating to their service structure, promotion, transfers and leave.

The RPO listened to the problems of the police personnel and issued directives on the spot.

“The purpose of holding this darbar is to meet the jawans and to learn about your problems and to solve them on priority basis so that you can perform your professional responsibilities with devotion,” Muhammad Saleem Marwat observed.

He said all the professional matters would be resolved on merit and everyone would get justice. He urged the SHOs and muharrirs to treat the complainants with respect.