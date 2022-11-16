Safe disposal of pesticides containers

Islamabad : Pesticide container management programme has been launched to protect both environment and operators from exposure, appropriate handling, and safe disposal of the used pesticides containers, reducing waste, and maximising recycling, the drive was launched by CropLife Pakistan Association.

While addressing the event, Director General Research AARI, Dr. M. Nawaz Khan Maikan has said that environmental stewardship is a life cycle approach to the agrochemical product management which is the responsible and ethical way to manage products from their discovery and development to their use and the final disposal of any waste. The inauguration of the project was chaired by Director General Research Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI) Dr. M. Nawaz Khan Maikan. He stressed the stakeholders to follow the guidelines for the sake of environment and the community. Executive Director CropLife, Rashid Ahmad while highlighting the efforts being made by association in the plant science industry, explained the international developments in crop protection, seed and agricultural biotechnology, with the aim to provide transparent information to its stakeholders.

The speakers appreciated the appropriate management and use of agrochemical products can help underpin sustainable agriculture and safeguard the environment and public health. The association is taking the lead to ensure the appropriate disposal and recycling of empty crop protection containers to protect the health of farmers and their communities as well as the environment. The overall aim of the stewardship approach in agrochemical industry is to maximise the benefits, and minimise any risk, from using crop protection products. The event was attended by the local agriculture department officials, acad­emia, farmers, dealers and member company’s representatives. This is a pilot project and will be expanded in other geographies for the awareness of the farming community.