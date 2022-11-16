Varsities asked to analyse MDCAT for any discrepancy

Islamabad : After successful completion of the MDCAT at national and foreign venues where almost 204,000 students appeared, PMC President Prof. Dr. Noushad Ahmed Sheikh held a meeting of Post MDCAT Examination Analyse on Tuesday with all stakeholders and examination department.

After receiving complaints by the candidates, it was learnt that in MDCAT Exams there were few out of syllabus questions in some provinces.

The president of the PMC took notice of it and directed Vice Chancellors of all public universities to re-check their question papers, analyse any discrepancy found in paper and address it at the earliest.

The meeting was also informed that eight per cent of the students were absent and therefore, it was decided that their fee for the MDCAT shall not be refunded.

The PMC president appreciated all staff members, especially those of the examination and IT division, for ensuring smooth and transparent holding of the test.

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the MDCAT was held in one day on both national and international venues. The results of the MDCAT will be uploaded on PMC website after a week so students can apply further. MDCAT exam was held at 55 different centres across the country.