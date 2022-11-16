Social protection system training

Islamabad : The practitioners need to realise that social protection is the agent of social development, therefore, the horizon of social protection system must be expanded beyond the social assistance in local context.

This was stated by Dr Franz von Roenne, Programme Director, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ, Pakistan) here at the launch of a training course on ‘Social protection in Pakistan’ for public sector officials organised here by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with GIZ. Dr Franz said that GIZ is supporting the federal as well as the provincial governments through its reform programme Support to Social Protection-Social Heal­th Protection. Dr Vaqar Ahmed, joint executive director, SDPI, said that the government must think of social protection in context of post disaster situations such as floods and pandemics that call for this kind of course.