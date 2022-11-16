Teachers share issues with secretary

Islamabad : The office bearers of the central body of Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) held a meeting with Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Train­ing (MOFE&PT) Aam­ir Ashraf Khawaja.

The meeting was attended by Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary Additional Secretary MOFE&PT, Dr. Ikram Ali Malik Director General, Dr. Rahima Rehman president FGCTA and Professor Farhan Azam Senior vice President of FGCTA.

Various issues related to Federal Government colleges and their teachers.

The issues of BS program, Associate Degree Program, rental ceiling, delay in convening the meetings of higher time scale departmental promotion committees, placing of FG colleges under the administrative control of ministry were discussed.

Dr. Rahima Rehman submitted the demands to the secretary. Secretary asked the office bearers to give a detailed presentation on these issues. Dr Jabir Hussain, the press secretary of FGCTA said that college teachers will continue their token protests twice in a week wearing black bands on arms as per routine until their demands are accepted.

He said that the association will raise the issues of college teachers at every forum without hurting the education activity of the students of Islamabad.

The general body meeting of FGCTA will be held at Islamabad Model College for Boys F-10/4 on Wednesday.