Traffic police issues 17,666 fine tickets

Islamabad: The Islamabad Traffic Police have launched a campaign against unregistered vehicles in the federal capital Islamabad, a spokes­man police ICT police said Tuesday.

He said that the Islamabad capital police issued tickets to 17,666 unregistered vehicles and motorcycles during the ongoing year. Special enforcement Squads have been constituted at different checkpoints of the city for checking the unregistered vehicles.

Chief Traffic Officer is leading the campaign initiated on the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. Citizens are also requested to get their vehicles registered at the earliest and affix only the Excise and Taxation department issued number plates on their vehicles. Islamabad capital police would show no leniency in this regard. Special enforcement squads have been erected at different points of the city, in order to monitor the movement of the unregistered vehicles.