395 absconders arrested during four months

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have arrested 395 absconders involved in heinous crime during the last four month, a police public relations officer said.
He said that, Inspector General of Police has assigned the task to all police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders. He also directed all SDPOs and SHOs to launch a massive crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders.
In compliance with these directions, DIG (Operations) Islamabad directed all heads of police stations of Islamabad capital police to start their renewed efforts to arrest those outlaws. During the crackdown Islamabad capital police arrested 395 absconders and proclaimed offenders during the last four month.
Islamabad : Pesticide container management programme has been launched to protect both environment and operators from...
Islamabad : After successful completion of the MDCAT at national and foreign venues where almost 204,000 students...
Islamabad : The US government, through the United States Agency for International Development , celebrated the...
Islamabad : The practitioners need to realise that social protection is the agent of social development, therefore,...
Islamabad : The office bearers of the central body of Federal Government College Teachers Association held a meeting...
Islamabad : The federal government is evaluating a proposal to regulate Sheesha cafes that are already doing business...
Comments