395 absconders arrested during four months

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have arrested 395 absconders involved in heinous crime during the last four month, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, Inspector General of Police has assigned the task to all police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders. He also directed all SDPOs and SHOs to launch a massive crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

In compliance with these directions, DIG (Operations) Islamabad directed all heads of police stations of Islamabad capital police to start their renewed efforts to arrest those outlaws. During the crackdown Islamabad capital police arrested 395 absconders and proclaimed offenders during the last four month.