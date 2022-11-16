Call to install water hydrants in markets, plazas

LAHORE : Lack of water hydrants in markets or plazas impedes effective fire control. If the water hydrants are found up to 200 meters, the loss of lives and property can be mitigated.

This was revealed by District Emergency Head, Rescue 1122 Shahid Waheed in a meeting with the President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Kashif Anwar Tuesday.

The rescue official explained that Rescue 1122 has a total capacity of 75,000 litres of water for rescue missions. He said there are two 19,000 litre vehicles and managing the situation during the fire occurrences at the Hafeez Centre, Pace, Shahalam Market and Children's Hospital was quite challenging as these places lacked hydrants for refilling.

He said asked LCCI to play its role for the installation of fire hydrants in commercial plazas and markets. He said that a single outlet water hydrant can be installed on the four-inch line of Wasa which will cost Rs25,000. He said that the ownership will belong to the plaza owner. He said that there is no Wasa line in Shahalam Market which is the main problem. The hydrant can be installed with a line from the nearest tube-well or turbine.

Waheed said that all commercial markets and plazas should have fire hydrants installed as part of public-private cooperation and for the sake of public safety and business security. Citing an example, he said that all 30 vehicles ran out of water as the Rescue 1122 crew arrived at Children's Hospital to put out the fire. The lack of nearby hydrants caused a significant loss of time, which was the major reason of damage that occurred in the mishap.

He said that Wasa should cooperate in this regard by providing free of cost water lines for the installation of fire hydrants. He said that Rescue 1122 has issued building safety certificates for the buildings that are 50 feet or more in height.