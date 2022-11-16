EU to give three lakh Euros to Wasa for PMU

LAHORE : European Union (EU) has announced a grant of three lakh Euros to Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) for establishment of a Project Management Unit (PMU).
An European Union delegation made this announcement while visiting Wasa head office here on Tuesday. Managing Director Wasa Ghafran Ahmed welcomed the delegation and gave them a detailed briefing. Wasa MD briefed the EU delegation about the progress of the Babu Sabu Waste Water Treatment Plant project after which the EU delegation announced the approval of three lakh Euros for the establishment of a Project Management Unit.
The federal government and the European mission will sign an agreement regarding the grant this week, MD Wasa said adding that international consultant's progress for PC-1 of the project was also reviewed during the meeting.
