Wednesday November 16, 2022
CTO opens digital challan system

By Our Correspondent
November 16, 2022

LAHORE : CTO Lahore Dr Assad Malhi inaugurated digital challan system on The Mall the other day.

SP Traffic Asif Siddique, SP City Shahzad Khan, DSP Ashfaq Ahmed and DSP Farrukh Raees along with Punjab Information Technology officials were also present on this occasion.

While talking to media, Dr Assad said that initially the digital challan is being started from The Mall.

