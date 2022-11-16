Measures to identify unclaimed bodies reviewed

LAHORE : A meeting held under Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi Tuesday reviewed measures taken for identification of unidentified bodies in government hospitals.
Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed said an MoU will be signed with Nadra to ensure 100pc certainty of identification of dead bodies in government hospitals of Punjab. Along with health department, police and home department are also important stakeholders in identification of dead bodies in government hospitals. Identifying any dead body is the primary responsibility of the police department. PITB has designed software for identifying dead bodies. After the identification of the unidentified bodies, the local government will start the process of burial.
