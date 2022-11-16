City to see MQM administrator soon after success of talks with PPP: Tessori

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said the appointment of a new administrator in Karachi is not a problematic issue.

He said this in answer to a question on Tuesday when he took part in the ongoing test drive of the first-ever electric public bus service that will be formally launched in Karachi shortly.

Tessori said the MQM had a principled position that talks should be held on the issues of delimitation of constituencies for local government polls and the devolution of powers to the municipal agencies as per Article 140-A of the Constitution. “In this regard, talks have been underway with our friends in the People’s Party, and whenever there is progress in this negotiation, the very next day you will see an administrator [in Karachi] belonging to the Muttahida,” he said.

Replying to another question, the governor said local government polls in Karachi should be held as per the desire of the people of the city, but in this regard issues related to delimitation of the constituencies and security should first be resolved. He acknowledged that the office of the provincial governor, though a constitutional position, was bereft of executive powers.

Answering another query, he said proper negotiations should be held if all the relevant political parties had a consensus opinion that more provinces should be created in the country. He said a new province should come into being wherever in Pakistan if there was such a requirement.

The governor rode on one of 50 electric buses brought to Karachi under the second phase of the People’s Bus Service of the Sindh government. The test drive of the electric buses was launched by Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon on November 7.

Memon had announced on the occasion that formal passenger service of electric buses would be launched in Karachi in the next 10 days. The National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation has brought the fleet of electric buses to Karachi.

Tessori boarded an electric bus for a test drive at the Governor House that went to the PIDC, MT Khan Road, Boating Basin, Teen Talwar, Metropole and ended its journey at the Governor House.

Others who boarded the electric bus for the test drive included leaders of Muttahida Quami Movement Abdul Haseeb Khan, Abdul Waseem, Abdul Qadir Khanzada, Abdul Rauf Siddiqui, Arts Council Karachi President Muhammad Ahmed Shah, renowned actor Sajid Hassan and former cricketer Tausif Ahmed.

The governor termed the electric buses a splendid gift for the people of Karachi that would introduce modern mass transportation facilities in the city.

He appreciated the fact that the battery of the electric buses was fully recharged in just 20 minutes, enabling the bus to travel up to 240 kilometres. He further commended that the new buses had a seating capacity of 33 passengers.