Stuff of champions

Yesterday is not ours to recover, but tomorrow is ours to win or lose. Our boys in green reached the T20 World Cup final and fought their best fight on the big stage. Alas, it was not enough. However, regardless of the results, it is important to give it your best shot, and no one can fault our players on that score. While Pakistan may be coming home empty-handed, they have proven that they have what it takes to become champions and we should take great pride in their performance.

Dr Asif Ali Khowaja

Karachi