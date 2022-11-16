The reckoning

This letter refers to the news story ‘US Democrats maintain Senate majority’ (November 13, 2022). The prediction by pundits and some pollsters of a sweeping ‘red wave’ that would carry the Republicans to a majority in both houses of congress was well off the mark. The Senate remains under the frim control of the Democrats, while the Republicans look set to attain a razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives. Overall, the Democrats have managed to hold their ground. Predictions of a large Republican victory were predicated on the fact that, historically, the party that does not control the presidency wins decisively in the midterm elections. Hence, this year’s results have broken one of the unwritten rules of US politics.

A major reason for this upset is the conduct of Donald Trump, his hold over the Republican base has created an environment that even some hardline Republicans are beginning to find unhelpful to their electoral prospects. This is indicative of the discontent in the GOP, with several Republicans calling for a delay in leadership elections and Donald Trump mounting a challenge to Senator Mitch McConnell’s leadership position. Until the leadership is decided many things will remain unclear, particularly whether the party will support Trump as he aims to run for the presidency in 2024.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada